Reports: Snoop Dogg's son intends to rejoin UCLA football team

It looks like Cordell Broadus' football career might not be over after all.
The son of rapper Snoop Dogg signed with UCLA as a four-star wide receiver recruit 13 months ago, but left the Bruins program just as fall camp was beginning last August. Now, he's reportedly seeking a second shot from UCLA coach Jim Mora. Broadus will attempt a comeback with the Bruins in spring practice, according to reports from Scout.com and FOX Sports. Scout.com reported he will return to the team as a walk-on.
It certainly appears that Broadus is brushing up on his football skills. He posted a photo from a workout with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee to Instagram on Wednesday.
Broadus' reasoning for leaving the team in the first place isn't entirely clear. Initial reports were that he preferred to pursue a film production career. About two months after he left the team, however, he cited a lack of love for the sport, saying that he only played it for approval from his father.
Renewing his football career off scholarship will take some pressure off Broadus as he tries to return to a Bruins program that will have a need for some new blood at the wide receiver position.
But he'll still probably be the most talked-about walk-on in college football this fall.