Report: Texas A&M's Jake Matthews meeting with Buffalo Bills

Matthews (6-foot-5 1/2, 308 pounds) is one of the top three tackles available, along with Auburn's Greg Robinson and Michigan's Taylor Lewan. Matthews, who played one season of left tackle for the Aggies after starting on the right side for three seasons, might be the most well-rounded of the top three. He is equally proficient as a run blocker and as a pass blocker. Robinson is the better athlete and a better run blocker, but he must improve his pass-protection skills.