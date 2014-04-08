Report: Texas A&M's Jake Matthews meeting with Buffalo Bills

The Bills pick ninth in the first round, and it seems doubtful Matthews will be available. Cordy Glenn starts at left tackle for Buffalo, while Erik Pears started on the right side in 2013.
Matthews (6-foot-5 1/2, 308 pounds) is one of the top three tackles available, along with Auburn's Greg Robinson and Michigan's Taylor Lewan. Matthews, who played one season of left tackle for the Aggies after starting on the right side for three seasons, might be the most well-rounded of the top three. He is equally proficient as a run blocker and as a pass blocker. Robinson is the better athlete and a better run blocker, but he must improve his pass-protection skills.
Buffalo also could use the No. 9 pick on a wide receiver, a playmaking linebacker and perhaps a tight end.
Five teams that pick earlier than the Bills -- the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, St. Louis Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- would seem to be in the market for a starting tackle.
Matthews is the No. 2 tackle and the No. 5 overall player on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 prospects, and the No. 2 tackle on NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock's positional list.
Matthews comes from a famous football family. His dad, Bruce, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 after a 19-year career as an offensive lineman with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans. He is the cousin of Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews III and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Casey Matthews. Uncle Clay Matthews Jr., Bruce's brother, played linebacker for 19 years in the NFL, mostly with the Cleveland Browns.
