Report: North Carolina TE Eric Ebron put on 'significant weight'

It's Ebron's receiving ability, not his blocking skills, that have made him such an intriguing prospect (NFL Media's Bucky Brooks said during the 2013 season that Ebron is "a functional blocker"). It's admirable for him to show the desire to improve as a blocker, but if it ultimately makes him less desirable as a pass-catching weapon because he's not as quick, it might not have been the wisest move.