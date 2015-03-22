Report: LSU's La'el Collins to meet with Baltimore Ravens

While Collins played left tackle for the Tigers, his best NFL fit might be at right tackle or guard. But the Ravens appear set at both positions, with tackles Eugene Monroe and Ricky Wagner and guards Kelechi Osemele and Marshal Yanda. They also would appear to be in the market for a cornerback, wide receiver or running back with their first-round pick, which is 26th, and it's extremely unlikely Collins would be available when Baltimore picks in the second round.