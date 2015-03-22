Report: LSU's La'el Collins to meet with Baltimore Ravens

Published: Mar 22, 2015 at 03:31 AM

The Baltimore Ravens wouldn't seem to be in the market for an offensive lineman, but one of the best in this year's draft has scheduled a visit with them.

The Baltimore Sun reported that LSU tackle La'el Collins will visit with the Ravens. Collins also met with the Ravens at the NFL Scouting Combine and the Reese's Senior Bowl, according to the report.

While Collins played left tackle for the Tigers, his best NFL fit might be at right tackle or guard. But the Ravens appear set at both positions, with tackles Eugene Monroe and Ricky Wagner and guards Kelechi Osemele and Marshal Yanda. They also would appear to be in the market for a cornerback, wide receiver or running back with their first-round pick, which is 26th, and it's extremely unlikely Collins would be available when Baltimore picks in the second round.

Collins (6-foot-4 1/2, 305 pounds) is No. 24 on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 players available, and fellow analyst Mike Mayock has Collins as the No. 1 tackle available. Five of the six NFL Media analysts who have done mock drafts have Collins going in the first round, with three having him in the top 20. LSU hasn't had an offensive lineman taken in the first round since 1998.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

