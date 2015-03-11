Report: Iowa QB Jake Rudock might be transferring to Michigan

Michigan's starting quarterback the past two seasons was Devin Gardner, who was a senior in 2014 and will attempt to make the NFL as a wide receiver. Holdover Shane Morris has done next to nothing in his first two seasons, and he is the only quarterback on the roster with any college experience. Michigan also has redshirt freshman Wilton Speight and true freshman Alex Malzone, who enrolled in January. Another true freshman, Zach Gentry, will arrive in the summer. John O'Korn, a transfer from Houston, must sit out this season under NCAA rules; he has two seasons of eligibility remaining and could start in 2016.