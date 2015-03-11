Report: Iowa QB Jake Rudock might be transferring to Michigan

Published: Mar 11, 2015 at 04:28 AM

New Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh might have his quarterback -- and it's a guy who lost his starting job at another Big Ten school.

Jake Rudock has received his release from Iowa and will visit Michigan next week, FoxSports.com reported Wednesday. Rudock has one season of eligibility remaining, and as a graduate transfer, would be eligible immediately.

» 2015 pro days schedule and results

Rudock (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) was a two-year starter for the Hawkeyes; he redshirted as a true freshman in 2011, didn't play at all in '12, then started the past two seasons. He threw for 4,819 yards, 34 TDs and 18 picks in two seasons, completing 60.3 percent of his passes in a run-oriented pro-style attack (Iowa ran the ball on almost 58 percent of its plays from scrimmage the past two seasons). Rudock was inconsistent with the Hawkeyes, but all the blame can't be placed on him; coordinator Greg Davis deserves a lot of it.

Harbaugh and his offensive coordinator, Jedd Fisch, will use a pro-style offense at Michigan, and that obviously fits Rudock.

Rudock is not a strong-armed quarterback, nor is he much of a running threat. But he is a cerebral guy with an OK arm who cut way down on his mistakes in 2014 (five interceptions after tossing 13 in 2013). Ultimately, though, Iowa coaches thought more highly of C.J. Beathard, the grandson of former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, and he started the Hawkeyes' Taxslayer Bowl loss to Tennessee. Rudock is an excellent student; he is a microbiology major who is a two-time All-Big Ten Academic selection.

Michigan's starting quarterback the past two seasons was Devin Gardner, who was a senior in 2014 and will attempt to make the NFL as a wide receiver. Holdover Shane Morris has done next to nothing in his first two seasons, and he is the only quarterback on the roster with any college experience. Michigan also has redshirt freshman Wilton Speight and true freshman Alex Malzone, who enrolled in January. Another true freshman, Zach Gentry, will arrive in the summer. John O'Korn, a transfer from Houston, must sit out this season under NCAA rules; he has two seasons of eligibility remaining and could start in 2016.

» Harbaugh rescues motorist in Michigan highway crash

There also is a recruiting component to this. Rudock and O'Korn are former standouts at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, which is one of the nation's premier high school programs and a school that pumps out high-level FBS prospects like a female rabbit pumps out bunnies (14 St. Thomas Aquinas alums signed with FBS schools in February). Miami wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and Florida State wide receiver Rashad Greene are St. Thomas Aquinas alums who should be drafted in the top three rounds in the 2015 NFL Draft; other St. Thomas Aquinas alums include Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa, Florida defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, Bengals running back Gio Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, St. Louis Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner, Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Linder, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Major Wright and former longtime NFL cornerback Asante Samuel.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW