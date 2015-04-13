Report: Dante Fowler Jr., Kevin White visiting with the Jets

Two of the draft's top prospects, Florida edge rusher Dante Fowler, Jr. and West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White, are visiting the New York Jets on Monday.
White is No. 2 and Fowler No. 4 on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 prospects in this draft.
Fowler and White should appeal to the Jets in the first round, though both could be gone by the time New York makes its pick at No. 6 overall. Petty would be a later-round target.
The Jets' top needs seemingly would be edge rusher, wide receiver, quarterback and guard. The need for a wide receiver might have been mitigated somewhat by the recent acquisition of Brandon Marshall, who joins holdover Eric Decker.
The Jets' projected starters at outside linebacker appear to be Quinton Coples and Calvin Pace. Coples is a former Jets first-rounder who has 16.5 sacks in his three seasons. Pace, 34, has 18 sacks in the past three seasons, with 10 of those coming in 2013.
All six NFL Media analysts who have done a mock draft have the Jets taking an edge rusher at No. 6, though each of the six also have Fowler off the board by then.
Four of the six have White off the board, too, while the others have White available at No. 6.
