Report: AFC exec believes Jaguars could target Amari Cooper

Jacksonville has to find an instant-impact defender in this draft, and that likelihood obviously lessens if the Jaguars don't pick that guy at No. 3. In addition, let's say Cooper is the third pick. The Jaguars still have to find an offensive lineman (or two), and upgrading the talent level at running back (currently, the top three guys appear to be Toby Gerhart, Denard Robinson and Bernard Pierce) is a must, as well. The line has to improve: If there is a mediocre running game and no time for Bortles to throw, the Jaguars could have Jerry Rice and Randy Moss lined up outside and it wouldn't matter.