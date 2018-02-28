Reid scoffs at notion Lamar Jackson should change position

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andy Reid is not among those entertaining the idea of a position change for Lamar Jackson.

The Chiefs coach took the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday and sarcastically dismissed the idea that the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner would be best served by ditching quarterback in favor of a different position at the next level.

"Yeah, I think you probably want to try it there (at quarterback) and see," Reid said. "He's pretty good. I would. I'd give that a whirl. I could handle that, yeah."

The talk of Jackson changing positions became a hot topic earlier this month when former Bills and Colts GM Bill Polian, an analyst for ESPN, suggested during an appearance on the Golic and Wingo show Jackson should move to wide receiver, citing size, explosiveness, athleticism, and what Polian perceived as his shortcomings in the accuracy department, as the main reasons for the move.

"Yeah, I'm not much on that," Reid said. "I want to bring him in. Let's exhaust that other thing that we know he's good at and see. I'm just saying in general. This is a general statement: Let's get him in and let him wing it a little bit and see how he does. We'll be able to fit some things in there I'm sure."

Jackson and the rest of the draft's top QB prospects will take the field on Saturday for their combine workouts, but first, Jackson will meet the media on Friday. It's a safe guess that he'll be asked about which position he'll play in the NFL, and it's an even safer guess that he'll have a definitive answer to the question.

