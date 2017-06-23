Reggie Bush, Todd Gurley among best RB prospects I've scouted

As a pro, Lynch has more than met the standard as a franchise RB1 with six 1,000-yard seasons and a Super Bowl title (could've been two if the Seahawks handed the ball to Lynch at the one-yard line in Super Bowl XLIX). He also led the league in rushing touchdowns twice with 12 and 13 rushing scores, respectively, in 2013 and 2014. Most impressively, Lynch carried the offense as a rugged runner with a punishing game that featured a hint of finesse. Whereas most observers focus on his epic runs like the "Beast Quake", it's his underrated wiggle and receiving skills that have more scouts searching for big backs with dynamic games like Lynch's. Considering his overall impact on the game, Lynch has more than justified his lofty grade prior to the draft.