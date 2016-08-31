Reading the Defense: 2016 IDP fantasy preview

Benardrick McKinney, LB, Houston Texans: McKinney was just getting his feet under him during an up-and-down rookie campaign. But he enters camp this year with heightened expectations in a defense that could end up as one of the better units in the NFL. McKinney added nearly 20 pounds in the offseason and could have a role in the team's nickel packages this season meaning he'll be on the field even more after playing just 39 percent of the defensive snaps last season. And if you believe in the narrative that having children makes players more focused, well ... McKinney celebrated the birth of his son just last week. So there's that.