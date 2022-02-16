RB Index: Constructing the perfect NFL running back

... the speed of Jonathan Taylor.





It doesn't get more explosive than Jonathan Taylor -- at least in 2021. The All-Pro running back had a league-high 54 explosive runs (that is, runs of 10-plus yards), per Pro Football Focus. He reached the fastest speed by a ball-carrier this season, according to Next Gen Stats, hitting 22.13 miles per hour on his game-securing 67-yard sprint to the end zone against the New England Patriots in Week 15. He also recorded the fourth- and fifth-fastest speeds on the season, reaching 22.05 mph on a 78-yard touchdown in Week 9 and 21.83 mph on a 32-yard run that was called back due to an offensive holding penalty in Week 8. Taylor brings so much versatility to Frank Reich's offense as a rusher and playmaker in the pass game, but one of his absolute best qualities is that he's a scoring threat from anywhere on the field, thanks to his track speed.