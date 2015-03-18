RB coaches from Jags, Chargers, Seahawks watch Jay Ajayi

Representatives from 20 NFL teams -- including running backs coaches from the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Diego Chargers and Seattle Seahawks -- were present at Boise State's pro day on Wednesday, when nine players worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Boise State running back Jay Ajayi (6-foot, 224 pounds) stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer among running backs in the vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard short shuttle and 60-yard shuttle. At Boise State's pro day, Ajayi had an outstanding workout. He was really quick in his routes and cuts. He is a good receiver out of the backfield.
Wide receiver Matt Miller (6-2 7/8, 220) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.79 and 4.8 seconds. He had a 34-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-6 broad jump. He did the three-cone drill in 4.35 seconds and the 20-yard short shuttle in 7.13 seconds. Miller also performed nine reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Miller is a likely free-agent pickup for a team following the 2015 NFL Draft since he catches the ball well.