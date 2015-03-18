RB coaches from Jags, Chargers, Seahawks watch Jay Ajayi

Wide receiver Matt Miller (6-2 7/8, 220) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.79 and 4.8 seconds. He had a 34-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-6 broad jump. He did the three-cone drill in 4.35 seconds and the 20-yard short shuttle in 7.13 seconds. Miller also performed nine reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Miller is a likely free-agent pickup for a team following the 2015 NFL Draft since he catches the ball well.