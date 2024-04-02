 Skip to main content
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire re-signing with Chiefs on one-year deal

Apr 02, 2024
Clyde Edwards-Helaire is staying put in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have agreed to terms with the two-time Super Bowl-winning running back on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 NFL Draft first-rounder, has fallen short of the high expectations set back in his rookie year, but he knows the Chiefs' system and will resume his spot backing up the hard-charging Isiah Pacheco. CEH's signing could presumably close the door on KC adding former Baltimore Ravens back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins visited with the team on Tuesday, but remains a free agent, per Rapoport.

Edwards-Helaire had 803 rushing yards in his rookie campaign, but has never matched that production due in large part to injuries and the ascension of Pacheco, who joined the team in 2022 as a seventh-round pick.

Over four seasons, Edwards-Helaire has tallied 2,610 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns.

CEH played in a career-high 15 games last season, but he had a career-low 223 rushing yards to go with 188 yards on 17 receptions and two total TDs.

Though the Chiefs didn't pick up his fifth-year option, Edwards-Helaire is on his way back to KC for a fifth campaign.

