RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire re-signing with Chiefs on one-year deal

Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 NFL Draft first-rounder, has fallen short of the high expectations set back in his rookie year, but he knows the Chiefs' system and will resume his spot backing up the hard-charging Isiah Pacheco. CEH's signing could presumably close the door on KC adding former Baltimore Ravens back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins visited with the team on Tuesday, but remains a free agent, per Rapoport.