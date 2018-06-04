Ray Lewis, Vince Young lead 2019 CFB Hall of Fame ballot

Drafted: Houston Oilers, 1995 (Round 1, No. 3 overall)

One of the most legendary players to ever come out of the I-AA ranks (now known as FCS), the late McNair was the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Offensive Player of the Year for four years in a row (he's the only player to achieve the feat). He finished third in the 1994 Heisman Trophy voting despite playing outside of the FBS, and was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 2009. He amassed 16,823 total yards for his college career.