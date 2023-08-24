Ravens to induct Terrell Suggs into team's Ring of Honor

For years, opponents across the NFL feared Baltimore's ferocious defense, with Suggs serving as one of its greatest intimidators. The player known as "T-Sizzle" racked up 132.5 sacks, 855 tackles, seven interceptions, 33 forced fumbles and 14 fumble recoveries over his 16 seasons, serving as a cornerstone of the Ravens from the time he arrived with a 12-sack rookie season through his final campaign spent with Baltimore in 2018.