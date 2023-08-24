Around the NFL

Ravens to induct Terrell Suggs into team's Ring of Honor

Published: Aug 24, 2023
Ball So Hard University's most famous alumnus is joining a rare group in Baltimore.

The Ravens are inducting linebacker Terrell Suggs into the club's ring of honor on Oct. 22, the team announced on Thursday.

A first-round pick out of Arizona State in the 2003 NFL Draft, Suggs spent 16 years with the Ravens, earning seven Pro Bowl nods and one All-Pro selection. He won a Super Bowl (XLVII) in the 2012 season and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2011, in which he posted a career-high 14 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

For years, opponents across the NFL feared Baltimore's ferocious defense, with Suggs serving as one of its greatest intimidators. The player known as "T-Sizzle" racked up 132.5 sacks, 855 tackles, seven interceptions, 33 forced fumbles and 14 fumble recoveries over his 16 seasons, serving as a cornerstone of the Ravens from the time he arrived with a 12-sack rookie season through his final campaign spent with Baltimore in 2018.

Suggs moved onto Arizona and Kansas City in 2019, earning a second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in his final NFL game: Super Bowl LIV. He'll return to the place where he made his name (and his fake university) famous when the Ravens host the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

