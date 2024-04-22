 Skip to main content
Ravens RB Derrick Henry: 'I'm committed' to putting in work to 'hold that trophy up at the end of the year'

Published: Apr 21, 2024 at 08:03 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

There's still over four months to go until the Ravens take the field for the start of the 2024 season, and the earliest parts of the offseason workout program have only just begun.

But newly-signed running back Derrick Henry has not wasted any time in making clear to his new team what he came to Baltimore to do: win a Lombardi.

"I really want to hold that trophy up at the end of the year. But it starts right now putting the work in." Henry said recently, per the team website.

After eight seasons as a star running back for the Tennessee Titans, Henry hit free agency for the first time in his career last month and ended up signing with the Ravens, adding another big name to a team that was already only a win away from a Super Bowl berth in 2023.

Since signing his two-year, $16 million contract last month, Henry has spent his time bonding with his new teammates, saying that he's been emphatic about putting in the work to bring a championship to Baltimore.

"It's been fun getting to know everybody, putting the work in, something I love to do," Henry said. "I'm the new guy on the block. I wanted to make sure that I show up, show my teammates and this organization that I'm here, I'm committed."

Henry, who recorded five 1,000-yard seasons while in Tennessee, joins a Ravens team that finished first in rushing yards last season, though quarterback Lamar Jackson was the team's leading rusher with 821 yards on the ground.

A rushing tandem between a four-time Pro Bowler in Henry and the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Jackson figures to make Baltimore one of the most formidable rushing offenses in the league once again in 2023, and Henry said he's already started getting to know his new backfield partner.

"Lamar's a cool guy," Henry said. "You can tell he's a great leader by how everybody flocks to him. He has great energy as well. I've only been around him for a little bit, but he seems like a great guy. His body of work speaks for itself."

Even those outside of the Ravens' offense feel the anticipation for what this pairing could produce, with Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith expressing excitement at just getting to watch what happens when he's not on the field, much less how it actually affects the team's overall play.

"I told a couple of my friends in the offseason, maybe I'll have to get some popcorn on the sidelines while I'm watching those guys go to work," Smith said. "I think it's a great piece added to us, and I think it's going to help us get to where we want to be."

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on RB Joe Mixon trade: 'We're glad he's here hopefully for a few more years'

As the voluntary offseason workout programs for 25 teams began earlier in the week, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio clarified how the team managed to trade for running back Joe Mixon.
news

Colts general manager Chris Ballard open to trading up or down in draft order if situation is right

Though most of the pre-draft discussion leading into Thursday's festivities has centered on which teams could move up into the top few picks,  Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Friday that right now he feels there's a possibility the Colts move either direction in the order, if the situation is right.
news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, Saints RB Alvin Kamara win 'The Catch' competition

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up to win this year's edition of the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament on Sunday. The event took place along the coast of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and featured a total of 14 NFL stars split into pairs.
news

Former Rams, Eagles QB Roman Gabriel dies at age 83

Former NFL quarterback Roman Gabriel died due to natural causes, his son announced on Saturday. He was 83.
news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke on QB Trevor Lawrence contract extension: 'We're working, but you can't force this stuff'

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke says the team is "working" with quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a contract extension.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on lack of contract talks: 'I don't fear' playing with another team after 2024

After opening the offseason with a tone of optimism regarding continuing his career in Dallas past this season, six weeks later, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seems much more open to the possibility of taking his talents elsewhere after 2024.
news

Has Commanders RB Austin Ekeler done any homework on QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels? 'Heck, no'

With speculation at a high regarding whether the Commanders will select LSU's Jayden Daniels or North Carolina's Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, new Washington running back Austin Ekeler, perhaps surprisingly, said recently that he has yet to do any homework on the two. He's just waiting for it to play out like everyone else.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024

After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
news

Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman

When the No. 226 selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the Cardinals franchise. 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas still 'open' to trading QB Zach Wilson, but acknowledges he 'is an asset'

Joe Douglas remains open to dealing Zach Wilson, who was given permission to seek a trade this offseason, but the Jets general manager does still see the quarterback as an 'asset' if no trade materializes.
news

Bill Tobin, longtime NFL executive, dies at age 83

Longtime NFL general manager and scout, Bill Tobin, has died, the Bengals announced on Friday. He was 83.