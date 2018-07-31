Ranking triplets for 2018: Steelers, Saints looking strong

The good news is, early camp reports say Flacco's having his best camp ever. The bad news is, the same thing's being said about two-thirds of the other guys in the league. Joe Cool was the Best QB of All-Time for five weeks about five years ago. However, there are another nine years and 10-ish months in his career to consider. Apparently, GM Ozzie Newsome was so troubled by the latter sample, he saw fit to draft Flacco's presumed replacement in Lamar Jackson. Now the only question is, how soon should the Ravens turn to the former Heisman winner? (Answer: Now.) With that defense, Baltimore could mess around and win the AFC North, but only with a QB who can make a couple of game-changing plays a week.