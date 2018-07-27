Jason Verrett suffers torn Achilles, out for '18 season

Jason Verrett's terrible injury luck struck again. This time before the season even started.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Los Angeles Chargers cornerback suffered a torn Achilles during his conditioning test that will knock him out for the season, according to sources informed of the situation.

The Bolts placed Verrett on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) on Friday along with tight end Hunter Henry and guard Forrest Lamp. In addition, rookie safety Derwin James and tackle Brett Boyko were placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

The Chargers reported to training camp Friday.

Verrett has played just five games the past two seasons due to knee injuries. The 27-year-old played just six games as a rookie before being shut down with a shoulder injury.

During his one healthy season, Verrett flashed the shutdown corner skills that made him the No. 25 overall pick in 2014. In 14 tilts in 2015, he compiled 42 tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions, and was selected for the Pro Bowl. The impressive campaign had some analysts believing Verrett could become the next great lockdown corner. Since then, injuries have destroyed that progress.

Verrett was set to enter the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

The corner's injury casts a pall over an optimistic Chargers offseason. L.A. could have boasted one of the best secondaries in the NFL with Verrett, Casey Hayward, Desmond King, Trevor Williams, Adrian Philips and rookie safety Derwin James. Now the Chargers must press forward without a key piece.

Verrett's injury is another reminder of the Chargers' brutal injury luck. After losing tight end Hunter Henry this offseason, now they see their talented corner sidelined. The Chargers can't have nice things.