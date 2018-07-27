Malcolm Butler 'definitely' motivated by SB benching

The public at large still doesn't know the reasons behind Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl LII benching. Whatever the cause, the cornerback is using that experience as motivation as he opens training camp with his new team

"Most definitely," Butler said when asked if the benching and loss would be motivation in 2018, via Titans Insider. "I'm very fueled, and I've always been this way, but I've a little extra gas in the tank."

Butler has never elaborated on why he was benched and the new Tennessee Titans cornerback is ready to move on to the 2018 season.

Case in point:

There certainly seemed to be a release of frustration within that post-INT punt.