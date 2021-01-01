Ranking top five wide receivers; should Dolphins draft another QB?

Where's DK Metcalf﻿? The exclusion of Metcalf will draw the ire of fans in the Pacific Northwest who view the Seahawks' star as Megatron 2.0 based on his flashes of Calvin Johnson-like brilliance as a super-sized playmaker on the perimeter. The 6-foot-4, 229-pounder is a freak athlete with a rare combination of size, speed and strength as a pass catcher. He has dominated corners this season with his superior athleticism, amassing 1,282 receiving yards and 10 scores on 80 catches. Despite those impressive numbers, Metcalf falls just outside my top five due to the one-dimensional nature of his game. He is a straight-line, vertical stretch playmaker with a limited repertoire as a route runner. Although he might be the best in the business in that role, he is not in the same class as the top five receivers on this list in an overall sense. The relative lack of artistry on Metcalf's part doesn't stand out on the stat sheet, but more creative route runners do have an advantage in matchups against elite defenders.