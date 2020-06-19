NFL's hottest offensive scheme; top 5 receivers; Ravens' complacency

The scheme exploits the aggressiveness of linebackers with a variety of route concepts that position pass catchers at intermediate and deep levels. The passing game features an assortment of digs, deep overs and post routes designed to punish defenders for vacating their zones. With the initial part of the play-action pass perfectly matching the scheme's featured runs, the design creates big-play opportunities on the perimeter.

"The running game is such a force that you're forced to play simple coverages against the scheme," a former NFL defensive coordinator told me. "You have to play more of your single-high coverages or 'quarters' with your cornerbacks isolated (in) one-on-ones. ... You can't help guys with safeties and linebackers because they're so focused on the run. ... It's a tough scheme to defend."

That longtime defensive coach told me that the identical action at the beginning of the play makes it hard for defenders to distinguish between run and pass. That's exactly the dilemma proponents of the system want to create on play-action passes.

Last fall, my NFL Network colleague Tom Pelissero relayed the sentiments of Stefanski, then the Vikings' offensive coordinator, when it comes to play-action: "It needs to look like, taste like, smell like the run." When it does, the consequences can be dire for opposing defenses.

3) The system can elevate the play of unheralded quarterbacks and running backs.

Part of the fascination with the Shanahan system is that you don't need superstars to successfully run it. We've seen countless examples of late-round passers and runners producing at a Pro Bowl level thanks to the scheme.

"It's a system that allows you to win with average players at key spots," the former NFL defensive coordinator said. "The play designs put your top guys in prime positions to make plays. ... If they make the plays they're expected to make, everyone on the team can look like a collection of all-stars."

For quarterbacks, the system creates easy reads against simplistic coverages. Opponents are unable to utilize two-deep coverages and other "trap" schemes due to the threat of the running game. The heavy play-action component also leads to one-defender reads where the quarterback identifies a single defender on the second level who'll help him determine where to go with the ball. These simple reads against basic coverages enable the QB to post a high completion percentage while pushing the ball down the field.

Studying the numbers from starting quarterbacks around the NFL, it's not a coincidence that three of the top four quarterbacks in play-action passing yards, according to Pro Football Reference, played in the Shanahan system: the Rams' Jared Goff (1), Garoppolo (2) and Cousins (4) -- Dak Prescott ranked third. In addition, four of the top seven passers in pass yards after catch per completion also play in the scheme: Garoppolo, Cousins, Goff and Aaron Rodgers. Considering Rodgers is the only generational talent in the group, it is not hard to see how the system can elevate any passer on the field.

That said, running backs are probably the biggest benefactors in the system. Late-rounders, in particular, have excelled in a scheme that calls for disciplined, straight-line runners with a grind-it-out mentality. This system demands runners to stay on their assigned tracks until they hit the line of scrimmage. If a runner adheres to the principles of the scheme, the yards come in bunches.

During the elder Shanahan's tenure in Denver, he pumped out six different 1,000-yard rushers in the zone-based running game: Davis, Olandis Gary, Mike Anderson, Clinton Portis, Reuben Droughns and Tatum Bell. Portis and Bell were second-round picks, but Gary was a fourth-rounder while Davis and Anderson weren't taken until Round 6. And Droughns was a cast-off snatched from the scrap heap to initially play fullback in Denver. Long story short: It's not a stretch to suggest that the system makes the player.

That's why more coaches and executives are flocking to the scheme, particularly following a season where San Francisco ranked second in scoring and made it all the way to the Super Bowl. Despite possessing a stable of largely unheralded backs (Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman), the 49ers ranked second in the league in rushing. The system clearly gives you a chance to build a formidable running game without dumping top picks or significant capital into the running back room.