NFL considering expanding practice squads to up to 16 players

With training camps still set to start next month, the NFL is considering making yet another league-wide adjustment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The initial plan for the 2020 offseason was to expand practice squads from 10 to 12 players. Now, there is internal talk of the rosters being expanded to as many as 16 players to allow for greater roster flexibility in the event of positive COVID-19 tests, NFL Network's Judy Battista and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the situation.
Batista and Garafolo added that the NFLPA would still have to co-sign the expansion. Should the move be approved, coaches, general managers and free agents will likely breathe a collective sigh of relief knowing there will be added opportunities to evaluate more talent as teams look to fill their rosters ahead of the 2020 season.