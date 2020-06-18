NFL considering expanding practice squads to up to 16 players

With training camps still set to start next month, the NFL is considering making yet another league-wide adjustment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial plan for the 2020 offseason was to expand practice squads from 10 to 12 players. Now, there is internal talk of the rosters being expanded to as many as 16 players to allow for greater roster flexibility in the event of positive COVID-19 tests, NFL Network's Judy Battista and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the situation.