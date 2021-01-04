Ranking NFL head-coach openings: Chargers, Jags jobs shine

Yes, the Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL in 2020, and they have a lot of work to do to get back to respectability after a run so bad it cost general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone their jobs. But they also have an awful lot of tools with which to build a turnaround, and the biggest one is the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- this year, that could mean a chance at landing Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, regarded as one of the best quarterback prospects in history, should he decide to enter the draft.





Owner Shad Khan minced no words in his press conference Monday, saying that what has always eluded the Jaguars franchise is the presence of a franchise quarterback. That wait could be about to end, and the Jaguars should be able to quickly surround their QB of the future, whoever he may be, with other talent. They have a boatload of other draft capital, including another first-rounder and an extra pick in the second round, procured in a series of trades of veterans. They are expected to have the most cap space in the league, per Over The Cap, at about $80 million. They have a few young pieces, like receiver D.J. Chark, running back James Robinson, defensive end Josh Allen and linebacker Myles Jack. And Khan is a patient owner, although his revelation that he had final personnel say last season, and that he intends to keep it that way, is sure to be brought up by candidates.





﻿Mostly what this team needs is a top-to-bottom culture builder -- one of the biggest problems for the Jaguars in recent years is that few of their best draft picks signed second contracts with the team. That has to change, and the first step is for the Jacksonville to become a place players want to be, with a coach they want to play for.