Texans president: Jack Easterby 'will not be' general manager 

The upheaval in Houston is not a ploy by Jack Easterby to take control of the Texans and become the next general manager.

Team president Jamey Rootes was asked during a Zoom call with season-ticket holders Wednesday about Bill Belichick saying this week that Easterby is "not a personnel person."

"You're right," Rootes said of the question regarding Belichick's quote, via the Houston Chronicle. "Jack would be the first person to tell you he's not a personnel guy. Jack will not be the general manager of the Houston Texans. Jack realizes we need personnel expertise to put together the best football team. He doesn't have enough time in the day. He's working on sports science, working on nutrition. Spread the word. Jack has no intentions of being the general manager."

Rootes noted that he plans to name a new GM after the season, but it won't be Easterby.

"I can't be more clear on that, and this is from Jack: He has no intentions on being the general manager," Rootes said.

The Texans fired former GM Brian Gaine in 2019, handing Bill O'Brien the general manager duties as well as coaching responsibilities. Rootes lamented that decision, which ultimately led to lopsided trades, like shipping DeAndre Hopkins out of town.

"We gave Bill complete autonomy relative to personnel and that did not work out," Rootes said. "We admitted it. We're cool. Hope will spring eternal in January when we introduce a new coach and new general manager."

In addition to O'Brien, the Texans recently fired well-liked VP of communications, Amy Palcic.