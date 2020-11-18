Around the NFL

Texans president: Jack Easterby 'will not be' general manager 

Published: Nov 18, 2020 at 03:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The upheaval in Houston is not a ploy by Jack Easterby to take control of the Texans and become the next general manager.

Team president Jamey Rootes was asked during a Zoom call with season-ticket holders Wednesday about Bill Belichick saying this week that Easterby is "not a personnel person."

"You're right," Rootes said of the question regarding Belichick's quote, via the Houston Chronicle. "Jack would be the first person to tell you he's not a personnel guy. Jack will not be the general manager of the Houston Texans. Jack realizes we need personnel expertise to put together the best football team. He doesn't have enough time in the day. He's working on sports science, working on nutrition. Spread the word. Jack has no intentions of being the general manager."

Rootes noted that he plans to name a new GM after the season, but it won't be Easterby.

"I can't be more clear on that, and this is from Jack: He has no intentions on being the general manager," Rootes said.

The Texans fired former GM Brian Gaine in 2019, handing Bill O'Brien the general manager duties as well as coaching responsibilities. Rootes lamented that decision, which ultimately led to lopsided trades, like shipping DeAndre Hopkins out of town.

"We gave Bill complete autonomy relative to personnel and that did not work out," Rootes said. "We admitted it. We're cool. Hope will spring eternal in January when we introduce a new coach and new general manager."

In addition to O'Brien, the Texans recently fired well-liked VP of communications, Amy Palcic.

Rootes will help lead the charge to fill all three high-profile positions in Houston this offseason.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

49ers awarded former Falcons DE Takk McKinley on waivers

Takk McKinley﻿ has a new home, and it isn't far from his hometown. The Oakland native was claimed off waivers by the 49ers, Ian Rapoport reports. Perhaps this one will stick for the former Falcons first-round pick.
news

Justin Herbert chops off long locks, debuts new look ahead of meeting with Jets

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has the internet buzzing after he debuted a new hairdo this week.
news

Six additional Raiders defenders placed on reserve/COVID-19 list following Clelin Ferrell's positive test

Following a positive test for defensive end ﻿Clelin Ferrell﻿, multiple Las Vegas Raiders starting defensive players have been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey not expected to play vs. Lions

The Carolina Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
news

Browns add Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey, Charley Hughlett to COVID-19 list

The Browns are facing unexpected changes in two key units thanks to Wednesday's news. Cleveland announced it has placed Jack Conklin﻿, ﻿Charley Hughlett﻿ and Cody Parkey﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Giants dismiss OL coach Marc Colombo, bring in Dave DeGuglielmo

The Giants are reshuffling their offensive line. New York fired OL coach Marc Colombo and is bringing in longtime NFL assistant Dave DeGuglielmo, who worked with Joe Judge with the Patriots, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Cowboys activate QB Andy Dalton from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list today, coach Mike McCarthy said.
news

Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell tests positive for COVID-19, likely out vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive for COVID-19 and will likely miss this Sunday's prime-time game against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Drew Brees likely out two weeks; Sean Payton mum on Saints' QB plans

While talking to reporters during his Wednesday morning breakfast, Saints coach Sean Payton declined to update the status of his QB position in light of ﻿Drew Brees﻿' rib injury and lung issue.
news

Emmanuel Ogbah hopes to stick in Miami after breakout campaign

In his fifth NFL season after being selected No. 32 overall by the Browns in 2016, Emmanuel Ogbah is living up to his potential in Miami. The impending free agent, who spent last season with the Chiefs, hopes to stick with the Dolphins.

news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters is out for the season with a knee injury. Here is other roster and injury news we're tracking on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL