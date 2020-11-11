Texans fire VP of communications Amy Palcic

Sweeping changes in Houston continue.

The Texans fired vice president of communications Amy Palcic, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Palcic was the first woman to serve as the top PR contact for a team. Well respected around the league and within media circles, Palcic's team won the 2017 Pete Rozelle award, presented annually by the Pro Football Writers of America to the best PR staff.

Palcic has been with the Texans since 2013. Her time with Houston included helping manage ﻿J.J. Watt﻿'s Hurricane Harvey fund in the aftermath of the natural disaster that devastated the region.

The firing is the latest tumult in the Houston organization, coming after head coach Bill O'Brien was fired earlier this year. In the summer of 2019, the team fired then-GM Brian Gaine.