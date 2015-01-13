Ranking every FBS team: Nos. 1-25

Buzz: The Seminoles lived on the edge for most of the season -- seven wins by six or fewer points -- and it caught up with them when they coughed it up five times in a Rose Bowl loss to Oregon. Still, FSU ran its winning streak to 29 games before it fell to the Ducks, and winning 29 in a row in this day and age in college football is a tremendous feat.

Player to watch next season: RB Dalvin Cook.