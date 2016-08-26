Rank's 11 Sleepers: Seriously consider Marcus Mariota

The one holdup for the Seahawks receivers is going to be volume. Will the Seahawks throw the ball enough to see a rise in productivity like we had with Doug Baldwin last year? I feel like the volume will be there. It's why you try not to give fruits and sweets to a child too early. Because once they develop a taste for that, it's going to be hard to convince them to eat their veggies. No matter how good it is for him or her. We could see something similar for the Seahawks in regards to the passing game. Now that Russell Wilson has a taste for the passing game, he might not be satisfied with just being a game-manager type of quarterback. Plus he's so good at it. And then, enter Lockett. I could see him sniff 1,000 receiving yards with eight touchdowns this year.