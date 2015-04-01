Randy Gregory slides, Byron Jones rises in Jeremiah's Top 50

Two players of whom NFL scouts have character concerns were notable sliders from the last Top 50: Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregory and wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham. Gregory moved from No. 6 to No. 11, and Green-Beckham moved from No. 19 to No. 24. After Gregory admitted to failing a drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine, which was at least his third failed test including two at Nebraska, Jeremiah said he expected him to slip out of the draft's top 10 picks. Unlike Gregory, Green-Beckham hasn't made the news with any new problems regarding his character. But Green-Beckham also finds himself part of, arguably, the deepest position in the draft class, which can make a player's draft projection all the more volatile -- especially when character questions are afoot.