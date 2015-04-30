Randy Gregory, Landon Collins to enter Day 2 undrafted

CHICAGO -- Arguably the best pass rusher and the best safety in the 2015 NFL Draft will be back in the green room at the Chicago Auditorium Theater on Friday when the second round commences.
Randy Gregory of Nebraska and Landon Collins of Alabama were the most notable players who came to Chicago to personally attend the draft to go unpicked in Thursday's first round. Gregory, once considered a top-10 pick, saw the bottom fall out of his draft stock after he failed a drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He also failed at least two drug tests at Nebraska, and his drop in the draft was further signaled by an NFL Media report that Gregory's mental capacity to handle pro football is lacking.
Collins has no such issues, and the former Alabama star's absence from the first round was something of a head scratcher. Collins, at 228 pounds, is viewed by some scouts as a strong safety whose ability in deep coverage could be limited in the NFL. There are few other explanations for Collins' fall, and the likelihood that he will be an early second-round pick seems high. Teams drafting early in the second round with a safety need include the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 36 overall), Tennessee Titans (No. 33), the Washington Redskins (No. 38), Chicago Bears (No. 39) and St. Louis Rams (No. 41).
Gregory's fall in the draft could continue beyond the early going of the second round, although his prolific talent at a premium position should eventually be overwhelmingly attractive for the price of a second-day draft choice. If Gregory proves to be focused and drug-free as a rookie, he could make a major impact for a team needing an edge pass rusher, and would fit a 3-4 defense particularly well.
Other players invited to Chicago who didn't get a first-round call include Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick McKinney, Penn State offensive lineman Donovan Smith, Ohio State wide receiver Devin Smith and Arizona State wide receiver Jaelen Strong.
LSU's La'el Collins was also invited to Chicago, but left town before the draft amid questions about his relationship with a murder victim. He also was not selected in the first round.