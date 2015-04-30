Randy Gregory, Landon Collins to enter Day 2 undrafted

Collins has no such issues, and the former Alabama star's absence from the first round was something of a head scratcher. Collins, at 228 pounds, is viewed by some scouts as a strong safety whose ability in deep coverage could be limited in the NFL. There are few other explanations for Collins' fall, and the likelihood that he will be an early second-round pick seems high. Teams drafting early in the second round with a safety need include the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 36 overall), Tennessee Titans (No. 33), the Washington Redskins (No. 38), Chicago Bears (No. 39) and St. Louis Rams (No. 41).