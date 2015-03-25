Randy Gregory, Kevin White could slide in 2015 NFL Draft

Prospects are still rising and falling on various draft boards in the unpredictable run-up to the draft, but we typically have some idea about where they'll end up going.
The NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" crew searched hard, though, and came up with two players who early on have been projected to go high but might be starting to slip and could be potential sliders on Day 1 of the draft.
"Randy Gregory, keep an eye on him," said NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah. "Just with the weight and some of the issues there. He could be one that potentially slides down the board. Heck of a player, though."
The news that Gregory tested positive for marijuana at the NFL Scouting Combine, which he revealed in an interview with NFL Media's Kimberly Jones on Wednesday, will no doubt further impact Gregory's stock.
Gregory was at one point being mentioned as a potential selection at No. 2 overall to the Tennessee Titans. He checked in a little below his expected weight at the NFL Scouting Combine and never could recover his early momentum despite plenty of good workouts at both his pro day and for teams privately.
Gregory is still highly regarded as a player, though. Jeremiah ranks him as the No. 6 overall player in the draft, and NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock believes he's one of the top edge rushers in the draft. Mock drafts have Gregory going a number of spots in the top 10, but with so many twists and turns in the draft, there's certainly potential to change.
Another player whose stock could be slipping? He plays at one of the deepest positions in the draft.
White is Jeremiah's second-best player overall this year, but several teams have already expressed that they have either Alabama's Amari Cooper or Louisville's DeVante Parker ahead of him. In fact, in Davis' latest mock draft, he has White as the third receiver taken, behind Cooper and Parker.
No matter what happens on draft night though, there are bound to be a few surprises, and White and Gregory sliding a little probably wouldn't be a shock to some in NFL circles.