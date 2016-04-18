Rams to host Carson Wentz, Jared Goff on pre-draft visits

It will be another 10 days before the Los Angeles Rams reveal the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, but the club will be gathering more information about the two primary candidates this week.
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz will arrive in Los Angeles on Monday and spend a few days with team officials, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin. Wentz will be followed by a visit from Cal quarterback Jared Goff, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported on NFL Network on Monday.
"Shortly after (Wentz's) departure, Jared Goff from Cal is also supposed to come in and visit with the same people, kind of get the lay of the land," Wyche said.
Goff met with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, a source informed of his plans told NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
The Rams traded with the Tennessee Titans for the top pick last week, and general manager Les Snead said Monday that the club had a "leader in the clubhouse" for the first selection. ESPN reported that the Rams will meet with Wentz and Goff before the draft. Rams officials have already put both through private workouts.
While Goff has more college experience than Wentz and played against a significantly higher level of competition in the Pac-12 Conference, Wentz's size advantage and excellent performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and pro day have helped him maintain his status as arguably the draft's top quarterback. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth comparison of the two, concluding that Wentz would be the better choice for the Rams.
Five of six NFL Media mock drafts currently project the Rams to take Wentz with the top pick, with analyst Charley Casserly, who is predicting Goff as the pick, being the only dissenter.