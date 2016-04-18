Rams to host Carson Wentz, Jared Goff on pre-draft visits

While Goff has more college experience than Wentz and played against a significantly higher level of competition in the Pac-12 Conference, Wentz's size advantage and excellent performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and pro day have helped him maintain his status as arguably the draft's top quarterback. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth comparison of the two, concluding that Wentz would be the better choice for the Rams.