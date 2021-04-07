Rams GM sees Matthew Stafford as long-term option at QB: 'I don't think we did it thinking two years'

Les Snead has gained an understanding of risk during his tenure as Rams general manager.

Risk is necessary to improve in any field, and Snead isn't afraid to take a chance when he deems it necessary to keep the Rams competitive in the ever-changing NFL. Though all of his risks haven't panned out, Snead's most recent leap of faith wasn't an independent decision -- it came from the results of his original bet on Goff. And it just might have the Rams in their best position yet.

"We're gonna always tilt toward, hey, what do we think is best to do roster-wise to help us stay ahead of the curve, help us sharpen our edge, keep our enemies guessing or on their heels if we possibly can?" Snead explained in an interview with The Athletic. "That's what we try to do. If we think it can help us on Sunday afternoons both in the short and long term, we're gonna try to do it. It's all a bet. Not every bet is going to work out. We certainly feel like some of the bigger bets have a relatively good chance of working out or we wouldn't make them.

"Jared did a lot for us to even get to the point to go, 'Wow, Matt Stafford's available and where we're at, right now in the present, probably over the next four to five years, Matt Stafford could elevate us at that position based on experience that maybe Jared couldn't.' Not saying Jared can't get there. But that opportunity just doesn't come, and sometimes, I call it, you have to make a surgical, surgeon-like decision that's ... It may be unemotional, right, what we think at this point is best for the Rams not only in 2021, but '22, '23, '24."

The acquisition of Stafford required Snead to admit that the first-round pick on Goff, which helped the Rams reach a Super Bowl, didn't have Los Angeles poised to reach its full potential. That meant Snead had to concede that the 2016 first overall pick wasn't entirely a slam dunk of a selection, but considering the next quarterback taken, Carson Wentz﻿, was also traded this offseason, Snead wasn't alone in that regard.

Where he was alone, though, was in a perfect spot to upgrade at the position and firmly plant the Rams in a title-contending window that some might see as having a length of a few years. Snead believes recent trends could extend such a window well beyond that mark.