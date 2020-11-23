What to watch for in Rams-Buccaneers on 'Monday Night Football'

It'll be special if the Rams (6-3) and Buccaneers (7-3) somehow top the 95 points and 982 total yards they combined for in Week 4 a year ago. But tempered hopes for a statistical explosion aside, the potential for another classic is there given the talent involved.

Both teams differ in several key ways from 2019, but one way they've remained the same is in the amount of disruptors that'll be looking to make a statement on Monday Night Football.

Here are four storylines to watch for when the Rams and Bucs clash on MNF (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN):

Will L.A. succeed if it gets a first-half lead?

Since 2017, Sean McVay's Rams have been the standard for what it means to "start fast," going 31-0 when leading at halftime. Five of their six wins in 2020 have come after taking a lead into the second half. On the flip side, all of L.A.'s losses have come after it found itself trailing early. For the Rams' run-heavy offense, facing the NFL's top-ranked run defense might translate to a heavier dose of Jared Goff﻿, who's been efficient with fewer pass attempts, to avoid falling behind early. And, should Goff be put into that position, L.A. must convert scoring opportunities which it's struggled to do. Their 24.0 PPG are the second-fewest, behind the Eagles' 22.6, among NFC teams currently in the playoff picture. This Bucs squad likes to score in bunches, though, so it'd be a great time for Goff to repeat the effort he gave in last year's shootout when he set career highs in completions (45), attempts (68) and yards (517). Only, with a different outcome this go around.

Are the Bucs due for a prime-time turnaround?