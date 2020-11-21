Around the NFL

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady admits struggles, aims to improve deep passes

Published: Nov 21, 2020 at 12:28 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Premier weapons have been at his disposal in Tampa Bay, but one thing missing from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this year has been the lack of big plays through the air.

Over the last three games, Brady is a mere 1-of-13 on passes of 20 yards or more and the Bucs QB recognizes that this recent trend needs to be addressed.

"It's definitely something we've got to hit," Brady said Friday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "Our guys are doing a great job getting down the field and it's my job to find them and hit them. You know, if you don't hit them, they're just long foul balls and we had a few of those last game."

Brady overthrew a wide-open Antonio Brown on a deep post in the first quarter of last Sunday's 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers. The misfire didn't hinder Brady's day (28-of-39 for 341 yards and three touchdowns) nor did it prevent the Bucs from setting its season-high point total, but the misconnection was a reminder of the team's infrequent success on deep balls.

To that point, Brady's completion rate of 66 percent has improved compared to last year in New England (60.8 percent) but his average of 10.8 yards gained per completion is his lowest since 2002. Through 10 games, Brady has 2,739 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first season with the Bucs (7-3), but big plays downfield would do wonders for an offense that already averages 29.8 points per game.

Perhaps a string of injuries to the Bucs' high-profile receiving corps could explain the lack of rapport on deep passes. Mike Evans has dealt with nagging ailments all season, Chris Godwin has missed multiple games and Brown took part in only his second game this year after his midseason signing. Games aside, the injuries have burdened the practice time with the 43-year-old QB, not to mention this season comes off the heels of an unprecedented offseason and training camp.

The Bucs host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and the offense will be tested against one of the NFL's best defenses.

"Well, it's a top 10 defense in every category," Brady said. "Aaron Donald is as good as there is to probably have ever played in the National Football League on the defensive line. He's an incredible player. Explosive, quick, powerful. It's amazing the production he has even when people are double-teaming him, triple-teaming him. He never lets down. He's a hard-working guy. You can tell football means a lot to him. But he really sparks that whole defense.

"They've got some really good players that maybe some people haven't heard of but they're playing really well. They're fast, they attack, they're aggressive, they're in a good scheme. You don't have a lot of time as a quarterback to sort things out because this D-line is on you so quick."

One of those unheard-of players making a name for himself this year is Rams cornerback Darious Williams﻿, who, alongside Jalen Ramsey﻿, make up one of the league's best CB tandems in 2020. The Rams defense ranks top-5 in the NFL in passing yards (199.7), rushing yards (96.8) and points (18.7) allowed per game so far this season.

On Friday night, the Bucs took part in a nighttime practice ahead of their prime-time home game vs. the Rams. The change of practice schedule is an attempt at mending what have been disappointing performances under the bright lights this season. With the first-place Saints starting a three-game stretch in Week 11 without QB Drew Brees﻿, Brady and the Bucs see an opportunity to overtake New Orleans in the NFC South.

"This is a big game for us," Brady said. "This is as big as it gets on Monday Night Football. This is one for us we've got to go out there and be 100 percent ready to go."

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders have no new positives in latest round of COVID-19 testing 

The Las Vegas Raiders have no new positives in the latest round of COVID-19 testing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Tennessee Titans place Jadeveon Clowney (knee) on injured reserve 

The Tennessee Titans have placed edge rusher ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ (knee) on injured reserve and will miss at least three games. 
news

Cincinnati Bengals place RB Joe Mixon (foot) on injured reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel is being activated from injured reserve and will play on Sunday vs. the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport 
news

Week 11 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 11.
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock (ribs) questionable for Week 11 game vs. Dolphins

Denver's chances in Sunday's meeting with the Miami Dolphins depend on who the Broncos can send out to play quarterback. As of Friday, that may or may not end up being ﻿Drew Lock﻿, who is questionable with a rib injury.
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) questionable vs. Panthers

Two days before the Lions take on the Panthers, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ continues to trend in the right direction. Detroit's QB1 was again a limited participant in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Week 11. 
news

Saints place Drew Brees (ribs) on injured reserve, QB will miss at least next three games

The New Orleans Saints have placed ﻿Drew Brees﻿ on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Joe Mixon isn't ready to return yet. The Bengals' bell-cow back has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, his fourth straight on the sidelines because of a nagging foot injury. Here's other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) 'a game-time decision' for Sunday vs. Lions

The Panthers are keeping the door open for the possibility Teddy Bridgewater﻿ can suit up Sunday against the Lions. The team officially listed the QB as questionable with a knee injury, while coach Matt Rhule said it'll be a "game-time decision."
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered AC joint sprain in loss, isn't expected to miss time

Kyler Murray's shoulder ailment caused him some problems in Thursday night's loss to Seattle, but it shouldn't keep him out of action. The Cardinals QB suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder but should be available for Week 12, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL