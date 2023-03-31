Around the NFL

Raiders owner Mark Davis: 'You gotta have patience'

Published: Mar 31, 2023 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A year ago, the Las Vegas Raiders were a trendy team to upset the apple cart in the AFC West.

With Josh McDaniels taking over, pairing Davante Adams with Derek Carr, adding Chandler Jones, and extending the likes of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, it felt like the Raiders were building toward a quick turnaround.

And then the season started.

Vegas went 6-11, including three separate three-game losing streaks and some dramatic defeats to finish third in the division. The Raiders lacked cohesion, particularly on defense and had glaring depth issues exacerbated by injury.

Related Links

The Raiders benched Carr and released the longtime QB after the season, moving on to Jimmy Garoppolo. Then they traded Waller months after handing him an extension for peanuts on the dollar.

It's a team in flux that isn't bad enough to crater but doesn't feel good enough as currently constructed to knock the Kansas City Chiefs off the division throne.

This week at the Annual League Meeting, Raiders owner Mark Davis preached patience for the new brass.

"Unfortunately, every time you change there is going to be changes that those people are going to see but you have to give them time to understand the changes," Davis said, via The Athletic. "I know that a lot of people can watch film and think that they know it all, but watching film doesn't give you all the answers. You need to watch the games and be there to get the full picture.

"So, yeah, you gotta have patience."

Since Davis took over for his father, Al, the Raiders have undergone four coaching changes with two playoff appearances, including 2021 under interim Rich Bisaccia, and no postseason wins.

Perhaps predicting the Raiders to make noise in Year 1 of the Dave Ziegler-McDaniels rebuild was misguided outside the building. Perhaps another year or two will stabilize the operation. But Raiders fans have been plenty patient waiting for a winner.

The hope is they won't have to be patient too much longer if the new brass hits on more draft picks than the previous regime.

Related Content

news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'It hurts my soul' to see Orlando Brown join rival Bengals

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expressed his disappointment in Orlando Brown signing with the rival Bengals this offseason, but is at the same time happy to see his former teammates get paid.

news

Bengals' Tee Higgins not 'worried about' extension ahead of contract year, wants to stay in Cincinnati

Ahead of a contract year, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins joined The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and said he's not fretting about an eventual extension to stay in Cincinnati.

news

Howie Roseman on Eagles' quick turnaround: 'In our market, there is no rebuilding'

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said this week on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce that he detests the term "rebuild." He noted that a year of cratering actually helps speed up the process rather than a slow stacking of middling chips.

news

Former Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal signing two-year deal with Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to terms with veteran safety Keanu Neal on a two-year deal, Neal's agent, David Canter, announced via Twitter Thursday.

news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson expecting improvement from No. 1 pick Travon Walker: 'Just like Trevor [Lawrence], we can only go up'

Having seen a significant improvement in the second year from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at the Annual League Meeting that he's hoping for a similar growth from 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jeremy Chinn excited to play 'closer to the action' on Panthers team ready to compete in 'wide open' NFC South

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn talked with NFL.com Wednesday about his personal goals for the 2023 season, the possibility of playing 'closer to the action' with the addition of Vonn Bell, and Carolina's chances to take over a 'wide open' NFC South next year.

news

Florida QB Anthony Richardson meets with Panthers, Raiders ahead of pro day

Like the other potential 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson has met with Carolina, the team owning the No. 1 overall pick, ahead of his Thursday pro day, airing live on NFL+ at 11:30 a.m. ET.

news

Giants co-owner John Mara likens coach Brian Daboll to 'Bono walking around New York City' right now

Giants coach Brian Daboll endeared himself to Big Blue fans in his first season, spearheading a surprising playoff berth with a still-rebuilding club. But co-owner John Mara warned the coach shouldn't get too big a head about his early success.

news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'spent some time' with QB Dak Prescott going over interceptions

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says he "spent some time" with quarterback Dak Prescott in March to go over how some of Prescott's interceptions transpired in the 2022 season.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick clarifies focus on 2023, not 'last 25 years': 'We're not resting on our past laurels'

Two days after saying "the last 25 years" were reason for Patriots fans to be optimistic in 2023, Bill Belichick explained he's not content with past glory and is surely intent on future prosperity.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE