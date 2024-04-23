Raiders GM Tom Telesco on draft: 'We could use a little bit of help everywhere' 

The most glaring hole is at quarterback, where Vegas currently has Aidan O’Connell and veteran Gardner Minshew atop the depth chart. To acquire one of the top signal-callers would require a leap up the board from their current No. 13 position.

On Monday, Telesco gave a nod to the current discourse in which essentially every general manager says he's open to all options.

"News flash: GM says he's open to trading up, moving back and picking at his spot," Telesco said. "Everybody always says the same thing."

We can take an educated guess that Telesco won't trade back. During his entire run with the Chargers, he never traded back once in any round. He traded up four times -- once in the first round.

Unless Telesco is willing to move a haul to grab a quarterback, the Raiders will likely see what falls to them at No. 13. With multiple holes to fill, the GM will let his board do the work without pigeonholing positions, particularly later in the draft.