Ra'Shede Hageman good for any scheme, Mike Smith says

MOBILE, Ala. -- The last thing an NFL prospect who plays in the defensive front seven wants is a scheme label. One of the surest ways a prospect can slip a few spots early in the draft, or even a few rounds late in it, is to be passed over because 4-3 teams deem him a 3-4 player, or the converse. But Falcons coach Mike Smith said Minnesota defensive lineman Ra'Shede Hageman, who measured 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds at the Monday weigh-in, will face no such stereotype from his performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl.