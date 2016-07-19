Quarterback fantasy projections for all 32 teams

The Eagles will have a new offensive look this season, as Chip Kelly was fired and the team hired Pederson to take over as the new main man. He served as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2013-2015, but Reid did most of the play calling in that time. Still, it's notable that Alex Smith never finished better than 12th in fantasy points among quarterbacks. ... Frank Reich, who was in San Diego the last two seasons, will now serve as the coordinator under Pederson. During his time with the Chargers, Philip Rivers threw the football a ridiculous 1,231 times and averaged 4,539 passing yards. Don't expect the same sort of production out of rookie signal-caller Carson Wentz.