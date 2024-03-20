QB Jimmy Garoppolo on suspension: 'Just messed up' Therapeutic Use Exemption

Jimmy G is able to participate in the Rams offseason program, including training camp and the preseason, before going on the suspended list for the first two weeks of the season. He said he plans to "attack" preseason work in preparation for time missed.

"Hopefully, we'll get some dubs and start off 2-0 and keep things moving," Garoppolo said. "But it's just one of those situations. It is what it is. You got to deal with it and just keep moving on and stay positive."

Garoppolo spent one season with the Raiders, dealing with injuries in ineffective play before being benched and ultimately released. After up-and-down play and a litany of injuries in San Francisco, Garoppolo views playing under Sean McVay as a shot to revamp his credibility around the NFL, much like Baker Mayfield did two years ago in a similar spot.

"Sean's a phenomenal offensive mind, and a lot of the guys around here are, and I think that plays a big part in reinventing, whatever you want to call it, a quarterback, having good people around you," Garoppolo said. "It's not all going to be done by you. You got to have the people around you to put you in a good position, call the right plays, all those little things. And yeah, I saw this opportunity and I got excited. It just seemed right."