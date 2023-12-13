QB Easton Stick on starting for Chargers: 'I understand North Dakota State is not the National Football League, but I'm used to winning'

Compiling a 49-3 record at FCS North Dakota State, Stick took two total snaps and attempted one pass before relieving Herbert in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Denver. Now he's got a chance to start the final four weeks for the Chargers.

"Ultimately, it's football," Stick said. "Look, I understand North Dakota State is not the National Football League, but I'm used to winning. I only know one way. This is a production business, and I understand that."

Stick finished Sunday's loss with 13 of 24 passing for 179 passing yards with no touchdown passes and no interceptions. After struggling mightily out of the gate in relief, Stick settled down as the game wore on. He heaved a gorgeous deep shot to rookie Quentin Johnston, leading the Chargers only score of the day.

Stick knows that getting the start Thursday against Maxx Crosby and a Raiders defense that will undoubtedly pressure the QB, he can't try to be Herbert.

"I'm just going to go out there and play," Stick said. "There's going to be good, and there's going to be bad. … That's just part of it. It's football. It's not perfect. I'm just going to go out there and do my best."