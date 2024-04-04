 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

QB Carson Wentz: Big piece of puzzle for joining Chiefs was 'winning culture'

Published: Apr 04, 2024 at 01:47 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Carson Wentz has moved onto his fourth home in four years, only this time it's with the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions.

Wentz, who has gone from the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and one-time MVP candidate to a clipboard-carrying journeyman, told reporters on Thursday that his move to become a backup quarterback for the Chiefs came about due to his appreciation for Kansas City's winning ways.

"Lots of unknowns about the future, take it one day at a time first and foremost," Wentz said regarding his aims for 2024, per the team transcript. "Big intrigue to wanting to come here and why I am here today is the winning culture. Seeing it from afar, seeing it from around the league for the last couple of years, just the culture that (head coach Andy) Reid has set, you see it. I've admired it for years, that was a big piece of the puzzle for me and the desire to be here on a winning team, in a good culture, in a good community, with a good fan base -- just seemed like a good fit."

Related Links

Wanting to join the Chiefs and contribute to their successes is likely a common refrain for free agents -- especially those looking to jumpstart stalled careers.

Kansas City is in the midst of a dynastic run, with two straight Super Bowl victories and three in the past five years. Under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City has represented the AFC on the game's biggest stage in four of those seasons and reached the AFC Championship Game six straight times.

Wentz, who will play behind Mahomes, is heading into his ninth year. He spent his first five with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading them to an 11-2 record during his 2017 sophomore season before tearing his ACL and watching backup Nick Foles complete the mission with a Super Bowl ring.

Wentz retook the starting role the following year but fell off from his zenith, and following a benching in the middle of his final campaign there, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts to begin his NFL odyssey.

Wentz spent one season each with Indy and then the Washington Commanders before taking until November of last season to catch on with the Rams. With both Los Angeles and the rival 49ers already locked into the playoffs in Week 18, Wentz took the field and contributed three touchdowns.

It was a reminder of what he can provide off the bench, one the Chiefs heeded by signing him at the onset of April.

Now it's on Wentz to meld as another part of Kansas City's championship culture, stay ready and, if necessary, take over and lead from the backup role.

Doing so will perhaps be made easier thanks to playing under now-Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who served as K.C.'s offensive coordinator from 2013-2014, for half a decade in Philly.

"I don't know the X's and O's yet; I see them from afar watching film or watching games whenever I'd see the Chiefs on film," Wentz said about how his time with Pederson will help prepare him for Reid's offense. "I would image it will make sense to me pretty quick because of that, being five years with Pederson in that offense. Obviously, there is always little intricacies and differences, but I think it will make sense to me and resonate with me pretty quickly. That part I am looking forward to, the last couple of years' offenses have been very different that I've been in, so I've gotten to see a lot, experience a lot. I think this one will kind of hit home so to speak and be the most familiar for me over the last couple of years."

With any luck, the Chiefs won't have to turn to him. If they do, Wentz will have that foundation and the months ahead to be prepared.

Related Content

news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. 
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions' strategy for 2024 NFL Draft remains selecting 'best player available'

The Detroit Lions sit in an unfamiliar draft spot, selecting at the end of the first round for the first time in nearly a decade. Head coach Dan Campbell noted last week that the club's plans remain the same at No. 29 as they would with a top 10 pick.
news

GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs trade: 'This is, by no means, the Bills giving up'

Following Wednesday's blockbuster trade that saw the Bills send Stefon Diggs to the Texans, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told the media it wasn't an easy decision to move Diggs and it also wasn't a sign of the franchise "giving up."
news

Commanders' Marcus Mariota to become first QB in NFL history to wear No. 0

Marcus Mariota will wear No. 0 with the Commanders this season, the team announced Wednesday. With this move, Mariota will become the first quarterback in NFL history to wear No. 0, per NFL Research.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice issues statement, apologizes for role in multi-vehicle accident

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice issued a statement on Wednesday saying he will "take full responsibility" for his part in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on March 30 in Dallas.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick

The Buffalo Bills are trading star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.