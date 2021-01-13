Pros and cons for each remaining NFL head-coaching vacancy

2021 first-round draft pick: none

Projected cap situation in 2021: $17.9 million over





Pros: ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. As one of the league's premier quarterbacks and an excellent leader, he alone makes this job attractive. However ...





Cons: The most alarming concern is the apparent internal turmoil involving management and Watson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the star quarterback was "extremely unhappy" with the hiring of GM Nick Caserio. Per Rapoport, Watson was told he'd be involved in the hiring process for the team's new GM and head coach, but then he wasn't consulted about Caserio's hiring. There have been reports about Watson potentially asking for a trade; making him happy must be a priority. Other concerns involve a tricky cap situation that will force the Texans to lose some veteran players, a lack of early-round draft picks (they don't have a first- or second-round pick in 2021) and key personnel decisions. This team is going to have to be creative when finding ways to add players this offseason.





There are a number of defensive players who are highly paid, which adds to the team's cap dilemma. J.J. Watt﻿ will carry a cap number of $17.5 million (with zero in dead money), and though he's still a good player and the best defensive lineman on the team, the 31-year-old is not the perennial Defensive Player of the Year he once was. Whitney Mercilus didn't produce the kinds of numbers (four sacks, 21 tackles) his contract (with a $12 million cap figure in 2021) suggests, while linebackers Benardrick McKinney (carrying a cap figure of $8.5 million) and Zach Cunningham (who has a 2021 cap figure of $11.4 million) are also highly paid. The team's highest-paid cornerback, Bradley Roby (he's receiving $10.5 million per year, with a 2021 cap figure of $10.3 million), has been inconsistent on the field and must finish serving his six-game suspension before getting back on the field in Week 2 next season.





There are also a lot of needs on offense. Houston must locate a No. 1 running back, improve the production of the offensive line, get more from the tight end position and -- most importantly -- re-sign deep threat Will Fuller﻿, who's also serving a six-game suspension that will force him to miss Week 1 next season. This almost feels like a requirement in order to mend fences with Watson. It may be tough to keep both Brandin Cooks ($12 million cap figure, with zero in dead money) and Fuller on the roster if the latter is given a big extension.