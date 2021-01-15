New York Jets hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh as new head coach

After ranking 19th in total yards allowed per game, 28th in scoring defense and last in takeaways from 2017-18, the Niners improved those marks to first, 10th and ninth (tied), respectively, from 2019-20.

The '19 campaign saw Saleh experience the best success yet in his NFL coaching career as the 49ers finished second in yards allowed per game en route to a run to Super Bowl LIV where they narrowly lost to the Chiefs.

Even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacting the world and injuries ravishing the 49ers' lineup, Saleh maintained his tenacity and aggressiveness and led his group to a top-5 finish in total YPG in 2020.

In New York, Saleh, who's been among the NFL coaching ranks for 16 years, inherits a team coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. In addition to the 2-14 finish, the Jets' D allowed 28.6 PPG, the third-most in a season in franchise history.

With Saleh now in the fold, the Jets will begin another rebuild in earnest as it looks ahead to April's draft where they currently hold the No. 2 and 23 picks. Deciding on the much-speculated future of 2018 No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold will be among Saleh's first orders of business.

The team's two first-round selections provides the latest opportunity to add more highly-touted prospects the team hopes to build around. 2020 first rounder Mekhi Becton﻿, '20 second-round pick Denzel Mims and 2019 third overall pick Quinnen Williams are included in that number.