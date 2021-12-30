Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Takeaways for each of the 15 modern-era finalists

Devin Hester (WR/ST, Chicago Bears, 2006-2013; Atlanta Falcons, 2014-15; Baltimore Ravens/Seattle Seahawks, 2016) is my dude. I would put him in the Hall of Fame, no matter what. I know we don't all share this view. Some of you dogged me when I ranked the Class of 2022's 26 semifinalists and put Hester at No. 1. People told me he wouldn't even get this far. Well, Devin was the best at his position. Ever. I know a lot of folks will throw out names like Billy "White Shoes" Johnson and Dante Hall, but let's be serious. Like, Wally Joyner was one of my favorite baseball players of all time. He's not the best first baseman of all time. Tim Salmon was one of my favorites, too. Not the best ever. It's OK to have a favorite and realize he is not the best ever. But Devin certainly is. To me, he should be an automatic pick for Canton. But realistically, I know that might not happen.