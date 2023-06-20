Preston Smith wants Packers defense to 'step up,' help Jordan Love show what he's 'really made of'

The Packers' defense has a lot of talent on paper that, if healthy, could be among the best units in the NFL. Smith and Rashan Gary, coming off a season-ending injury, bring edge pressure. Green Bay used a first-round pick on pass rusher Lukas Van Ness. Kenny Clark remains a stud up front. Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker could see Year 2 leaps after up-and-down rookie campaigns. And on the back end, Jaire Alexander is one of the best one-on-one cover men in the league.

Starting one game in his first three seasons, Love is a great unknown, but having seen him in practice a lot, Smith believes the transition won't be so rocky.

"Most people didn't get a chance to really see Jordan and what he had to do (last year)," he said. "Us seeing him in practice going against the scout team last year and when he got the chance. Jordan has a lot of ability, and we have a lot of confidence in him. He has a lot of things that could help this team and we feel like he has a lot of confidence. I feel like this is going to be a year for people to see what Jordan is really made of."

Green Bay has enjoyed 30 consecutive years of Hall of Fame quarterback play, going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers. Smith believes Love has the makeup to extend that streak of extraordinary QB play.

"Aaron has been here for 18 years, right? 18 seasons and when you hear about the Packers, it's Aaron Rodgers and the Packers," Smith said. "Now, there's a new face at quarterback and now there's more attention that needs to be brought to the quarterback position because before Aaron it was Brett. Then it was from Brett to Aaron, to now it's Jordan, and if he's going to live up to the legendary status and fall in line of the legends that came before him.

"I believe he has a lot of potential, athletic ability, throwing ability and, overall, he has a lot of great quarterback attributes. I feel like he'll be great. You just have to let him get in there and get comfortable and get the floor. I have seen him make some great athletic throws. I've seen him do a lot of things in practice where I was like, 'Aye, that kid is almost ready' in the past. I feel like, now, the Packers believe in him, the team believes in him, a lot of guys believe in him. We believe he's ready to lead this team onoffense."