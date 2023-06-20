Around the NFL

Preston Smith wants Packers defense to 'step up,' help Jordan Love show what he's 'really made of'

Published: Jun 20, 2023 at 07:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The offseason focus in Green Bay sits squarely on the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love and how that baton handoff makes the Packers a rebuilding club.

Love's play will obviously dictate the ultimate ceiling in Green Bay, but there remains talent, particularly on defense, to provide optimism the Packers won't simply fall off a cliff in the NFC North.

Edge rusher Preston Smith joined NFL Network's Total Access on Monday night and said it's on the defense to help carry the club.

"Well, personally, we feel like last year was one of our best seasons as a defense," Smith said, entering his fifth year with Green Bay. "With so much talent on our defense, we know we have to step it up a lot, and knowing we have a young quarterback, we have to be tremendous this year. We have to make sure we step up and do our part to help (Love) to get comfortable out there on the field. Help him get the ball in great situations and get stops to let him get comfortable back there and make sure we put him in great situations. It's not just about him putting us in great situations, but helping us be comfortable to put him in great situations with the ball in great field position and getting stops. So he can go down the field and get us touchdowns and do his thing and gain his confidence throughout the season."

Related Links

The Packers' defense has a lot of talent on paper that, if healthy, could be among the best units in the NFL. Smith and Rashan Gary, coming off a season-ending injury, bring edge pressure. Green Bay used a first-round pick on pass rusher Lukas Van Ness. Kenny Clark remains a stud up front. Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker could see Year 2 leaps after up-and-down rookie campaigns. And on the back end, Jaire Alexander is one of the best one-on-one cover men in the league.

Starting one game in his first three seasons, Love is a great unknown, but having seen him in practice a lot, Smith believes the transition won't be so rocky.

"Most people didn't get a chance to really see Jordan and what he had to do (last year)," he said. "Us seeing him in practice going against the scout team last year and when he got the chance. Jordan has a lot of ability, and we have a lot of confidence in him. He has a lot of things that could help this team and we feel like he has a lot of confidence. I feel like this is going to be a year for people to see what Jordan is really made of."

Green Bay has enjoyed 30 consecutive years of Hall of Fame quarterback play, going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers. Smith believes Love has the makeup to extend that streak of extraordinary QB play.

"Aaron has been here for 18 years, right? 18 seasons and when you hear about the Packers, it's Aaron Rodgers and the Packers," Smith said. "Now, there's a new face at quarterback and now there's more attention that needs to be brought to the quarterback position because before Aaron it was Brett. Then it was from Brett to Aaron, to now it's Jordan, and if he's going to live up to the legendary status and fall in line of the legends that came before him.

"I believe he has a lot of potential, athletic ability, throwing ability and, overall, he has a lot of great quarterback attributes. I feel like he'll be great. You just have to let him get in there and get comfortable and get the floor. I have seen him make some great athletic throws. I've seen him do a lot of things in practice where I was like, 'Aye, that kid is almost ready' in the past. I feel like, now, the Packers believe in him, the team believes in him, a lot of guys believe in him. We believe he's ready to lead this team onoffense."

If Love is ready for the spotlight, the demise some are predicting for the 2023 Packers will be greatly exaggerated.

Related Content

news

Steelers' T.J. Watt still replays pectoral injury that derailed 2022 season: 'I've drove myself nuts'

Coming off a record-tying 2021 season, T.J. Watt's 2022 campaign got sideswiped early when the all-world edge rusher tore his pectoral muscle in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He says he's still kicking himself over the play.

news

After 16-sack season, Eagles LB Haason Reddick says 'there's still more levels' for him to 'tap into'

After having 16 sacks in 2022, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick says he's "excited" and "looking to build" off of the team's Super Bowl appearance.

news

Steelers WR Allen Robinson looking to build chemistry with QB Kenny Pickett before training camp

Set to play with his third team in as many years when the Steelers kick off the 2023 season, wide receiver Allen Robinson is looking for a fresh start. After a couple down years, Robinson is hoping his budding chemistry with Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett will help him get back to his old self.

news

NFL community observes Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in the United States of America and marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery had been abolished and that the Civil War had concluded. On Monday, teams from across the league observed the day and commemorated its impact across social media.

news

Lions LB James Houston hopes for more opportunities in second year: 'I've got to get on the field'

Going into his sophomore season, Lions linebacker James Houston understands the importance of continuing to make a name for himself, especially after only playing seven games in 2022.

news

Packers QB Jordan Love believes 'the sky's the limit' for Green Bay's offense heading into 2023 season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love says "the sky's the limit" for Green Bay's offense heading into the 2023 season.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach feels 'good' about contract negotiations with Chris Jones: 'A lot of time before camp'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he feels "good" about the ongoing contract negotiations with DL Chris Jones, who skipped mandatory minicamp this past week seeking a new deal.

news

Cameron Jordan credits father's work ethic as key component to his own iron man-like quality

Saints DE Cameron Jordan reflects on the work ethic instilled in him by his father Steve Jordan, which is an attribute that's helped forged one of the more admirable NFL careers of today.

news

NFL players, teams celebrate Father's Day

From the Mannings to the Belichicks to the Porters and so many more, fathers have bonded with their children over the NFL on the field, the sidelines and in homes across the nation.

news

Saints' Taysom Hill working toward expanded role as receiver in 2023

New Orleans may have struggled in past seasons, but the one positive constant will always be tight end Taysom Hill, who will continue to play a versatile role in the Saints' offense.

news

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards sees 'similarities' between his former QB Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields

Linebacker T.J. Edwards has experienced a change of scenery this offseason, going from the NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles to the three-win Chicago Bears, but he's found a degree of familiarity thanks to the teams' quarterbacks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More