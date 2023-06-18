Around the NFL

Packers QB Jordan Love believes 'the sky's the limit' for Green Bay's offense heading into 2023 season

Published: Jun 18, 2023 at 07:24 PM
After wrapping up his first mandatory minicamp as QB1, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is ready to take command of the playbook in 2023.

With Aaron Rodgers going to New York, Love is heading into the 2023 season with only one official NFL start. Love told reporters this week he believes the minicamp sessions have benefited him and the team heading into the season.

"I think we've got a great team," Love said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. "I think we have a good offense, a young offense. We have a lot of work to keep putting in, keep building together. And I think we have a really good defense. Once we get everybody back and healthy, we'll be really good.

"I think we've got playmakers on offense. I think all the weapons we have at receiver, tight end and running back, we've got guys who can make plays. ... I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky's the limit for us."

Love, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 draft, only has one start under center, which came in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 24-year-old QB completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who is entering his fourth season with Green Bay, knows Love's development from backup to starter will begin with the quarterback's familiarity with the playbook.

"He's shown progress almost on a daily basis," LaFleur said. "But it's going to be important and incumbent on himself to just show that initiative and stay in his playbook."

Love echoed what LaFleur mentioned about his progress during the minicamp practices. However, Love knows film study and working on the "little" things that could elevate his game to the next level.

"It's been good. It's been a lot of progress," Love said. "I'm always working my game, working on little things I see on film. Maybe I missed a throw, maybe I moved in the pocket and my feet weren't set. Just trying to find those little things. (I'm) just continuing the progression I've made so far. Just keep it going."

The next stage of Love's development will start at Green Bay training camp on July 26.

