Packers QB Jordan Love believes 'the sky's the limit' for Green Bay's offense heading into 2023 season

Love, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 draft, only has one start under center, which came in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 24-year-old QB completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who is entering his fourth season with Green Bay, knows Love's development from backup to starter will begin with the quarterback's familiarity with the playbook.

"He's shown progress almost on a daily basis," LaFleur said. "But it's going to be important and incumbent on himself to just show that initiative and stay in his playbook."

Love echoed what LaFleur mentioned about his progress during the minicamp practices. However, Love knows film study and working on the "little" things that could elevate his game to the next level.

"It's been good. It's been a lot of progress," Love said. "I'm always working my game, working on little things I see on film. Maybe I missed a throw, maybe I moved in the pocket and my feet weren't set. Just trying to find those little things. (I'm) just continuing the progression I've made so far. Just keep it going."