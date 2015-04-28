Prep teammates who could be taken in 2015 NFL Draft

» Three high schools in the Atlanta suburbs could have two players drafted. Connecticut WR Geremy Davis and Florida C Max Garcia are from Norcross High; both graduated high school in 2010. Green Bay Packers LB Adrian Hubbard is a Norcross alum, and he played with both Davis and Garcia in high school. Chattanooga DT Derrick Lott and Georgia Tech WR Darren Waller are from Kennesaw North Cobb. Lott, who had six seasons of college eligibility because of injuries, graduated from high school two years before Waller. And South Carolina RB Mike Davis and Mississippi State DE Preston Smith are from Stone Mountain Stephenson. Smith graduated from high school a year before Davis.