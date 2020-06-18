Predicting each NFC team's MVP in 2020: Vander Esch defines Dallas

I will readily admit I've been consumed by the hype. We have significant circumstantial evidence, from both last season and the season before, that Brady -- set to turn 43 in about six weeks -- is in the midst of a gradual and irreversible decline. And yet ... and yet! ... I can't help but buy into the setup in Tampa. A vastly improved supporting cast (including Gronk!), a proven offensive mind and veteran QB whisperer in head coach Bruce Arians, and yes, that impossible-to-measure competitive fire that rages inside the old man. They can spin it along Patriot Place all they please, but Tom Brady was booted out of town. Even if I'm wrong (I'm not), you know Brady's mindset is tuned that way. Bill doesn't think he needs me. Bill believes he already got the best of me. Bill thinks he's better off with ... JARRETT STIDHAM. I must destroy everything and everyone.