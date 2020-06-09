2020 NFL season: Key homegrown player for each NFC team

There is often concern about the permanent damage created by exposing rookie quarterbacks to NFL action before they are ready. What about cornerbacks? The Cardinals lined up Murphy, the first pick of the second round last year, for 1,105 snaps in 2019. He allowed the second-most receptions in football, according to Pro Football Focus. Murphy may see fewer snaps this year as a slot corner with Patrick Peterson and Robert Alford on the outside, but that was the plan last year, too. With Alford now 31 and Peterson appearing far off his peak last season, the Cardinals need Murphy to improve or their cornerback group could sink the defense.