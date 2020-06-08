2020 NFL season: Key homegrown player for each AFC team

There's an expectation that Chubb will return to the lineup after his torn ACL and pick up where he left off before 2019, when he was receiving some premature preseason Defensive Player of the Year hype. But it's a little early to assume the Broncos know what they have in Chubb. He hasn't played a whole lot in coach Vic Fangio's system, much less played coming off such a serious injury. Chubb's rookie season was impressive, but he was surprisingly average against the run and his sack number included a lot of "clean up" sacks and plays where he went unblocked. I'm not down on Chubb, just eager to see what he looks like this season. If he makes the leap many expected in 2019, the rest of Fangio's defense should come with him.